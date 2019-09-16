Fall-like weather to interrupt final week of summer

ROANOKE, Va. - It's no secret that this summer has been hotter and drier than usual for a lot of us. As we enter the final week of summer, Monday starts out...well...hot and dry.

Temperatures in the afternoon work their way into the upper 80s and low 90s, with not a drop of rain to be found. Once again, make sure the kids are staying hydrated before their after school practices.

Come Tuesday, a backdoor front (one that moves from northeast to southwest) will swing through the area. This will likely place more clouds in the area along with a few spotty, light rain showers. (These are no drought-busters by any means.)

This will also mean things cooling down a bit for us, despite the fact that humidity levels will stay elevated. That's going to change big time by Wednesday and Thursday of this week, as high pressure strengthens over New England.

Drier, more fall-like air settles into the region. Highs in the 70s and lows at night in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s by Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. It'll be nice to give the A/C a little bit of a break.

This same front that we just mentioned is also what's going to help guide Humberto away from U.S. soil.

The downside to this pleasant, fall-like air is that we continue to stay dry. A lot of us could use the rain, but no really good, soaking rain is in sight this week. We're now less than a month until fall wildfire season in Virginia.

