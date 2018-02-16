Falling temperatures Friday with a wintry mess possible Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are starting off in the 60s Friday morning, but a strong cold front is on our door step. That front pushes through by the afternoon causing our temperatures to steadily drop through the afternoon. Winds stay elevated as much colder air blasts in later this evening, Saturday. The wedge builds Saturday afternoon and teams up with moisture from the south bringing parts of the area winter weather through the second half of the day.

TEMPERATURES:

You won't need the jacket to start the day, but you have it handy for the commute home.

WIND:

As the cold front pushes through Friday, winds will shift out of the northwest and strengthen to at times gusting over 30 mph.

PRECIPITATION:

What could start out as a little rain, mix Saturday afternoon will quickly change to more of a snow, mix as colder air spills in from our northeast.

The best chance to see this mix will be along and north of 460. Southside will stay mainly rain and the Highlands could pick up several inches of snow.

Isolated amounts of 4-5" of snow could be possible in the Highlands. A one degree change in temperatures could have big impacts on precipitation type and accumulations. Stay tuned for later forecasts. Anything that accumulates will have to overcome very warm road temperatures.

Freezing rain could cause slick spots, but for the most part, that threat will be held to elevated surfaces that are below freezing.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.