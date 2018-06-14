Father's Day 2018: One of the hottest on record?

ROANOKE, Va. - After a nice cool-down earlier in the week, we're gearing up for possibly one of the hottest Father's Days on record.

Remember Mother's Day was the single hottest on record in the Star City, after hitting a high of 93 degrees.

It would have to hit 101 degrees to be the hottest Father's Day on record in Roanoke. Simply put, we just don't see that happening this year. Our forecast of 95 degrees this Father's Day would tie for the fourth-hottest on record, though.

A large area of high pressure camped out over the southeast U.S. will force the jet stream farther to the north. That allows things to really heat up for us and for many of our close neighbors too.

A little added humidity could make the low-to-mid 90s feel more like mid-to-upper 90s at times from Sunday to Monday.

It's important, in these cases, to drink water, seek shade, and know your body's limits when it comes to outdoor activities and chores.

For a heat advisory to be issued by the National Weather Service, the heat index (aka the feels like temperature) would have to be 105 degrees for two consecutive hours or more.

While we don't see that happening, heat and humidity of the magnitude that we expect this Father's Day is enough to cause cramping and fatigue.

Enjoy the day with Dad, but also be mindful of the heat and humidity. Use common sense.

We'll continue to provide you with updates on how hot we think things will get and how that will impact you in the coming days.

