Father's Day will be a scorcher

ROANOKE, Va. - High pressure is in place and it is causing a ridging pattern across a good portion of the lower 48 states.

From the Central Plains to the Eastern Seaboard, millions will be dealing with very hot and humid conditions.

Temperatures skyrocket into the 90s Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Dew points will be high, resulting in heat index values close to 100 degrees across southwest Virginia.

If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to pay attention to you body.

Temperatures of this kind can lead to heat-related illnesses and can become serious if not treated quickly.

The heat and humidity continues into the middle of the work week.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.