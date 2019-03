ROANOKE, Va. - It is running about 20 degrees warmer to start Friday when compared to where we have been over the past several mornings. By the afternoon, temperatures will soar into the mid-70s.

The 70s stick around to start the weekend. Rain chances return Sunday morning, but most of Sunday afternoon will be dry.

Cooler air arrives behind Sunday's rain chances with temperatures falling into the 50s Monday and 40s Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.