Feeling some relief this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures for Saturday will warm into the mid to upper 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Humidity levels will be noticeably lower.

The cold front will be just to our south in North Carolina this afternoon.

As a result, there is a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm south of 460 near the peak heating hours of the day.

The coverage will be limited, and most locations will remain dry.

High pressure will continue to build into the region.

Lows Saturday night will fall into the low to mid 60s under a mostly clear sky.

With high pressure in place for Sunday, expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s.

After a very pleasant weekend, the summertime sizzle will return for the first half of the work week.

The jet stream will move to our north and this will allow for temperatures to soar into the low to mid 90s.

Another cold front is expected to move through the region near the middle of the week.

This will bring scattered storms and cooler temperatures.

