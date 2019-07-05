Few Friday storms followed by high weekend heat index

ROANOKE, Va. - After Mother Nature decided to provide some fireworks of her own Thursday night, we are off to a calm start this Friday. Highs reach 82-88° in most areas, with humidity intact.

That said, we expect storms to start between 12 and 2 p.m. in areas west of I-81. Keep in mind that storms will once again be scattered.

You don't need to cancel plans just yet. Just know that if a storm pops nearby, you may have to take things indoors for a little bit.

A few storms will begin to drift east late in the afternoon into the evening. While not everyone gets wet, these storms will a) drop temperatures, b) produce heavy rain, and c) produce lots of lightning. The overall threat for hail and damaging wind gusts is fairly low (not completely zero).

If you have plans to check out the Salem Red Sox, Salem Fair or some area fireworks, just make sure you have a way to get weather info. Download the StormTeam 10 app for when you're on the go.

Looking toward the weekend, temperatures rise a few more degrees as low pressure moves east. Highs rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. There may be a few spotty storms Saturday, with a little more coverage Sunday. That's as a front draws a little closer to the region.

Factor in the humidity, and it may feel like 95-100° once again in areas near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway each afternoon.

