Thick fog early, few storms in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for very thick fog on your morning commute. That fog will lift by the second half of the morning. A few more storms are possible today before our pattern changes back to a more typical one for this time of year. Storms will be scattered and will start to develop around lunch.
STORM TIMING:
NEW RIVER VALLEY:
Thick fog early. Scattered storms between 11A.M.-7 P.M. Highs in the upper-70s.
HIGHLANDS:
DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 7 A.M. Highs in the mid-70s.
Scattered storms between 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.
ROANOKE VALLEY:
Patchy fog early. Scattered storms between 1 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Highs in the mid-80s.
LYNCHBURG AREA AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:
Fog early. Scattered storms between 1 P.M. AND 8 P.M. Highs in the mid-80s.
SOUTHSIDE:
Thick fog early. Scattered storms between 2 P.M. AND 9 P.M. Highs in the mid-80s.
A stray storm is possible Tuesday before drying things out and heating things up Wednesday.
