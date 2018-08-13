Thick fog early, few storms in the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for very thick fog on your morning commute. That fog will lift by the second half of the morning. A few more storms are possible today before our pattern changes back to a more typical one for this time of year. Storms will be scattered and will start to develop around lunch.

STORM TIMING:

NEW RIVER VALLEY:

Thick fog early. Scattered storms between 11A.M.-7 P.M. Highs in the upper-70s.

HIGHLANDS:

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 7 A.M. Highs in the mid-70s.

Scattered storms between 11 A.M. - 7 P.M.

ROANOKE VALLEY:

Patchy fog early. Scattered storms between 1 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Highs in the mid-80s.

LYNCHBURG AREA AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:

Fog early. Scattered storms between 1 P.M. AND 8 P.M. Highs in the mid-80s.

SOUTHSIDE:

Thick fog early. Scattered storms between 2 P.M. AND 9 P.M. Highs in the mid-80s.

A stray storm is possible Tuesday before drying things out and heating things up Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.