Few pop-up storms Thursday; another round of weekend heat

After highs in the low to mid 90s Wednesday, temperatures take a slight dip Thursday. A wind out of the east should help a few more clouds bubble up, with the chance for pop-up showers and storms after lunchtime.

One or two storms could become a little stronger area-wide.

After Thursday, the jet stream starts retreating back to the north. This allows for more heat to build into our region, with only minimal rain chances.

Talk about a great weekend by the lake or pool!

Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s in Roanoke, Lexington, Lynchburg and Southside. We'll be in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley, southern Blue Ridge and parts of the Alleghany Highlands.

The only downside to the heat and humidity this time around is the pollen. Ragweed is typically a culprit this time of year, and will continue to be present throughout the weekend.

Rain chances start to go up by early-to-mid next week, as moisture steadily streams in from the Gulf of Mexico.

