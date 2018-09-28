Few rivers rising, drying out for the weekend and beyond

ROANOKE, VA - Leftover flooding continues, especially north of 460 from overnight heavy rain.

That has also caused the rivers to rise. The James River is the river most affected by this round of flooding.

Other than a stray shower or downpour early on, we are going on a drying trend through Friday afternoon. High school football tonight is looking very nice.

The weekend is looking absolutely gorgeous with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. The dry weather continues into at least the middle of next week as we heat things back up into the 80s. If you’ve been waiting on a nice stretch of dry weather to stain the deck or get other outdoor projects done, you’re going to have a nice window starting Friday evening.

