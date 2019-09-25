Few shots at spotty storms next few days; nothing widespread

ROANOKE, Va. - If September were to end today, it would be the 2nd driest on record in Lynchburg and the driest on record in Southside.

With multiple burn bans in place, the hope is to get some widespread rain.

That definitely isn't going to happen Wednesday, as high pressure is still in firm control of our weather. This means sunshine, warm air and low humidity for the afternoon.

A front does inch closer to the area, tapping into some warmer air Thursday.

However, there isn't much moisture associated with this system. Anything we see Thursday after about 3 p.m. is going to be spotty in nature; not enough to cure the drought/dry spell.

Through the end of the month, chances are relatively spotty. We'll be hot and humid enough this weekend to where a few spotty storms will be possible, but that's about it.

October, then, is traditionally your driest month of the year for most of our area.

