Few showers early, turning windy Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - After a pleasant Sunday, things are going to colder once again. A few showers will be possible early Monday, but a drying and clearing takeover for the afternoon. As this is happening, the winds will start to pick up. At times wind gusts could top 45 mph from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will develop along the western slopes later Monday evening. A few stray snow showers may sneak into the Mountain Empire and New River Valley, but no accumulation is expected in these areas.

The winds wil remain gusty Tuesday morning sending wind chills into the teens and 20s. Sunshine increases through the middle of the week, but it will remain cold.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.