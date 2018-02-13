Few showers, light wintry mix Tuesday with more rain Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The wedge is back and for a limited time, so is the cooler air.

TODAY:

With the wedge in place, light showers, mix could develop through the day. Light icing, a glaze or less is possible, but mainly on the elevated surfaces with road temperatures relatively warm. Temperatures fall throughout the day as colder air spills down the spine of the Appalachians. TOMORROW: Scattered showers return Wednesday and stay with us to close out the work week. The warmth makes another appearance through the week’s second half with temperatures soaring into the 70s Thursday afternoon. We’ll turn cooler again heading into the weekend as our weather pattern remains unsettled also bringing us continued rain chances.

