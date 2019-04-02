Few showers, snowflakes for some Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine will get things started, especially along and west of I-81, but clouds will be quick to takeover as the morning goes on. Showers and even a few snowflakes will develop east of I-81 through Central Virginia and Southside.

Highs today will struggle to climb out of the 40s.

Winds will turn breezy later in the afternoon, but the strongest winds will be closer to the storm hugging the coastline.

Sunshine returns Wednesday with temperatures flirting with 70 degrees.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.