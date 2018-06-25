Few showers, storms develop this morning, afternoon

ROANOKE, Va - A few weak disturbance will pass by over the next couple of days keeping shower amd storm chances around. Most of the commute Monday looks dry, but by the mid-morning, showers start to move through the area.

Later this afternoon a few thunderstorms are possible, especially right along the Virginia, North Carolina border.

The wedge builds Tuesday keeping temperatures in the 70s. Mother nature will have quite the turnaround closing out the work week as we start another heat wave Thursday.

