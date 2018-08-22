Few showers this afternoon, turning breezy and comfortable

ROANOKE, Va - Behind the storms from Tuesday lies a strong cold front which is set to deliver us much more refreshing air to close out the work week.

As this cold front passes, expect the winds to crank up, to a tune of 15-25 mph, pretty unusual for an August afternoon.

The front may spark a few stray showers later this afternoon as it crosses as well, but most will stay dry.

Cooler, drier air starts to pour in overnight and by the time we wake up Thursday morning, it will have a fall-like feel.

