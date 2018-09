ROANOKE, Va - We can finally say good bye to Florence. A few showers will be possible today, but nothing will be significant or lead to anymore flooding.

Sunshine returns to the region Wednesday

Much needed sunshine sticks around to close out the work week before we turn unsettled again over the weekend. Highs over the weekend top out in the 70s.

