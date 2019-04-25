Few showers Thursday, isolated strong storms Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - Most are dry to start Thursday, but a slightly better chance for a few showers will be around for the afternoon and evening.

Even with extra clouds, temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

More widespread showers and storms return Friday. An isolated strong storm is possible, mainly east of I-81, but widespread severe weather is not expected and the storms will not be as intense as last week.

Sunshine and pleasant weather return to start the weekend.

