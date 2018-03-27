Few showers, wintry mix Tuesday

A system that will bring us a few scattered showers today will also be supplying the region with much warmer air heading into the middle of the week. In the higher elevations along and west of the Blue Ridge a light wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will be possible. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect fro Pocahontas county in West Virginia until 11 a.m.

A few slick spots will be possible, but most area roadways are above freezing which will limit any impacts from freezing rain. A glaze of ice will be possible on elevated surfaces.

Behind this system we will jump into the 60s and by Thursday we will make a run for the 70s.

