Few slick spots from re-freeze; Warmer days coming

ROANOKE, Va. - Sunshine will be out in full force to start the work week which will help melt the snow from over the weekend. Highs will jump back into the upper-40s where there was little snow. Where the highest snow fell, in the NRV, will be about 5-10 degrees colder.

Be on the lookout for patchy slick spots from the melting snow Sunday and the re-freeze into Monday morning.

Showers and a patchy wintry mix, mainly in the Highlands return Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s. This is sparked as warm air starts to push in from the southwest.

The 60s make a much needed appearance Wednesday as shower chances continue.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.