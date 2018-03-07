Few snow showers, mix Wednesday morning; Something bigger Sunday?

ROANOKE, Va - While there will likely be flakes, sleet pellets and rain drops falling across parts of the area this morning, the morning commute won't be significantly impacted. Through the morning we could quick bursts of snow and sleet, especially along and west of the Blue Ridge. That could quickly coat mainly the grassy surfaces, but should greatly impact the morning commute.

The afternoon clears out, but the wind also cranks up.

The wind will be nowhere near as strong as what we saw last week, but at times it will gust more than 30 mph.

WEEKEND SYSTEM:

Storm Team 10 is tracking the potential for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain come Sunday. This is far from a given as the pieces of this system are still way out in the Pacific, but note there is the potential for winter weather during the day on Sunday as the weather pattern stays ripe.

Stay tuned.

