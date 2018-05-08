Few sprinkles, fog early; Another pleasant afternoon coming

ROANOKE, Va. - A lingering sprinkle or two is possible throughout the rest of the morning, but most are waking up foggy and dry. The fog will give way to some sunshine in the afternoon pushing temperatures back to the mid-70s.

Similar to yesterday, a few afternoon showers and storms will be possible, but this time mainly in the Highlands.

Starting tomorrow, a big-time warm up returns with temperatures pushing 80 degrees. We will flirt with 90 again come Sunday.

