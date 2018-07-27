Few storms Friday, soggy work week ahead

ROANOKE, Va - Other than a couple of showers or storms later today, a lot of the area will keep our mini dry stretch rolling to close out the work week. Highs with the help of sunshine climb back into the mid-to-upper-80s.

Most of us are dry to start the weekend, but rain chances go on the increase later Sunday.

July looks to close out wet and August looks to pick up where July is leaving off. Another several inches of rain will be possible over the next seven days or so.

