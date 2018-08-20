Few storms today, chance for strong storms Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va - Be on the lookout for fog in the short term Monday morning. Clouds through much of the day will keep temperatures in the upper-70s and lower-80s, but it will still be humid. A few storms will be possible again today, mainly during the afternoon.

An isolated strong storm will be possible across Southside. A better chance for strong storms arrives Tuesday.

TUESDAY STORMS:

TIMING: Late afternoon/evening.

THREATS: Damaging wind, large hail, isolated flash flooding.

The tornado threat is NOT zero, but the best chance for tornadoes will be north of the area into Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The humidity will be wiped clean behind this system by Wednesday night. Lows will fall back into the 50s through the end of the work week.

