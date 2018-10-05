Few storms today, cooler Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - Shower chances return later Friday afternoon, but they will be scattered. Extra clouds start to build tonight and tomorrow. After temperatures near 90 Thursday, high temperatures fall back to around 80 degrees.

Even cooler air arrives Saturday as mostly cloudy skies remain. Other than a stray passing shower, most stay dry.

Clouds break Sunday allowing the 80s to surge back. We'll head back to the 70s for the most part Monday and Tuesday.

