Few storms today, hot to close out the work week

ROANOKE, Va - After patchy fog leaves us later this morning, sunshine takes over for a time.

Later in the afternoon, a few storms will bubble up with heating of the day, mainly along and west of I-81.

Summer-like heat surges in Wednesday and Thursday before cooler, more seasonable air returns for a short time Saturday.

The unseasonably warm weather will put a halt on color exploding across the region for the next 7-10 days. Patchy color is being reported in the higher elevations.

