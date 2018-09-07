Few storms tonight, feeling like October by Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - Today is the last day for the heat as temperatures climb back to 90 degrees Friday afternoon. A few storms will be possible tonight for high school football games, but it will by no means be a washout.

Better rain chances arrive for Saturday.

VIRGINIA TECH GAME:

Bring the rain gear, but it won't be a washout. An isolated storm is possible during the game, but the best chance for rain will be during the pre-dawn hours and then the evening Saturday.

OCTOBER-LIKE SUNDAY:

Cooler air spills down the spine of the Appalachians Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday, under an overcast sky, highs only climb into the mid-to-upper-60s.

Scattered rain chances continue into early next week.

TRACKING FLORENCE:

There's still a lot of time before Florence COULD impact the east coast of the United States. A lot of factors are going into steering Florence. By early next week, it should become more clear where direct impacts will be felt.

The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center moves Florence west getting closer to the U.S. mainland by the middle of next week. Stay Tuned.

