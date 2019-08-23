Few strong storms Friday before big weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. - After the past few days of scorching heat, we're on our way to fall-like temperatures this weekend. In between the two, however, you typically get some unsettled weather.

That once again will happen Friday afternoon. While a few passing showers will be around Friday morning, the threat for anything strong-to-severe comes after 2 p.m. in areas east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

With low pressure passing by, that will start to push the wind in out of the east or northeast at ground level, while the wind a few thousand feet above comes from the west.

Provided that there's enough heat for storms to work with, a storm or two in Lynchburg or Southside may begin to rotate later Friday afternoon.

Once this system passes, a few lingering showers will be possible through mid-day Saturday near the North Carolina-Virginia line.

Otherwise, the big story through Monday will be the much cooler weather. Highs only top out in the 70s, with a few upper 60s for highs near the Southern Blue Ridge Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

