Few strong storms possible Friday, cooler

ROANOKE, Va - The 90s are going away for a little while as our heat wave breaks Friday. Highs in the afternoon will only top out in the low-to-mid-80s. For some, even the upper-70s. It will still be muggy, though as we wait for a clean sweep from an approaching cold front.

STORM CHANCES

Other than a few stray showers early, most will be dry for the morning commute.

Better storm chances, some strong, develop in the afternoon. Damaging wind and heavy rain will be the main threats.

WINDOW-OPENING WEATHER

Much more pleasant weather arrives late Sunday into Monday. Sunshine will return for Monday with highs in the 70s. Overnight lows early next week will dip into the 50s and for some even the upper-40s.

