Few strong storms possible Friday; high wind gusts to follow

ROANOKE, Va. - 13 of 16 Fridays have been wet in the Roanoke Valley. We'll make that 14 of 17 this coming Friday, as showers and storms push in from west to east.

A few of those could actually wind up getting strong or severe. That's especially the case east of the Parkway, where temperatures warm up more.

Some scattered showers develop Friday morning, with a cold front triggering some thunderstorms after lunchtime. By suppertime, most of the area is looking pretty dry actually.



With any storm that develops, heavy rain and high wind gusts are pretty likely. The threat for a tornado is lower than it was last Friday, but it isn't necessarily zero across Southside.

As this line of storms moves east, it is replaced by a strong wind out of the west and northwest. That's especially the case along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway into Saturday.

In anticipation of that wind, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the NRV, Mountain Empire, Roanoke Valley, Southern Shenandoah, and Highlands.

Even though the wind will be strong at times, the humidity will drop off big time! Saturday looks pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

