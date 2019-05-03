Few strong storms possible through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va - Friday through the weekend will not be a washout. There will be a good stretch of the weekend without a drop of rain if you have plans outside. Be mindful, however that every afternoon and evening we will generate a few storms, some strong through Sunday.

If plans do take you outside over the next few days, keep and eye to the sky and know when to take things inside until the storms pass.

A cold front will stall over the region until late Sunday night keeping periods of rain and storms in the mix for the weekend.

TIMING:

Mainly in the afternoon and evening Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

THREATS:

A few storms may be severe through Sunday night. Very heavy rain, damaging wind, lightning and hail will be the main threats in any storm that develops.

Things clear out by Monday.

