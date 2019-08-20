Few strong-to-severe storms possible Tuesday; heat wave crashes soon

ROANOKE, Va. - With the heat, humidity and a disturbance nearby, there's the chance for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not everyone sees bad weather, but any scattered storms that develop between 2 and 8 p.m. could become strong-to-severe.

Storms may contain high wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. The tornado threat appears to be rather low in this case.

Storms Tuesday will move pretty slowly. Where they do develop, ponding or localized flooding may become possible too.

Prior to the development of any storms, we're in for another scorcher Tuesday afternoon. Highs top out around 88-94°, with the heat index being higher than that.

This heat wave does break later in the week into the weekend. As a front gets closer, the chance for showers and storms increases Thursday and Friday.

High pressure drifting north of us, will help wedge some cooler air and perhaps more clouds. If that front is close enough to our area, this may mean some areas of drizzle and light rain through the weekend.

Be sure to stay updated on that part of the forecast, as it is subject to change. We're fairly confident, however, that weekend highs will be in the 70s with lows at night in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

