Few strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon

When you combine our heat and humidity with a piece of energy in the atmosphere, the result is usually the chance for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms. That's what we're facing by Wednesday afternoon.

Between 1 and 8 p.m., the chance exists for a few storms to produce localized wind damage, hail and/or brief flooding.

While this isn't going to be a severe weather outbreak, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has us under a 'Marginal Risk' or Level of 5 for severe weather.

Make sure to download the StormTeam 10 app. That way, you can keep an eye on the radar, and get alerts when they're issued for your area.

