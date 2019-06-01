Few weekend storms around, before big drop in humidity and temps

ROANOKE, Va. - Welcome to June, or as we in the weather world call it, the start to meteorological summer (and Atlantic hurricane season)!

This is usually a month where we start to notice longer warm spells, as many of you know. However, we only gain a whopping eight minutes of daylight.

With the daylight we have Saturday, we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Given the warm air, humidity and low pressure offshore - we do stand the chance of mainly spotty storms. These will not be as numerous or as intense as Friday's storms.

Come Sunday, we start out dry. After 1 or 2 p.m., storms to the west will start moving east (into our area) along a cold front. Even still, these look to be mainly scattered.

That front, however, may have enough umph to produce one or two strong-to-severe storms. That's especially as you head closer to I-64.

Once this front passes, some big changes are on the way!

There's enough wind energy above us to pick the wind speeds up by Sunday night and Monday. What this will do, in essence, is drop temperatures and humidity levels by Monday.

It is June, after all, so don't expect that cool-down to last too long. Highs jump back into the 80s, as humidity returns by Wednesday of next week.

