First 5-day dry stretch since September likely

ROANOKE, Va. - While scattered showers and storms linger across Southside through sunset Friday evening, a drying trend is already starting for a good chunk of the viewing area.

St. Patrick's Day weekend, while cooler and breezy (especially Saturday), will be dry. This will be just the second completely dry weekend of 2019. The other was the first weekend of February. You might say that we have the Luck of the Irish this time!

This dry stretch lasts until at least Wednesday. The last time we had a 5-day stretch of completely dry weather in Roanoke was September 3 through September 7 of 2018.

There is the chance for a few passing showers late Wednesday night and Thursday. However, if drier air can emerge victorious - this might extend our dry stretch. The last time we had a completely dry week was in July of 2018.

While some might argue that this dry spell is a bad thing, I should remind you that 2018 was the wettest year on record for 20 different localities. 2019 has been much wetter than average as well.

