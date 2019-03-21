First batch of rain in nearly a week through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - For the first time since Labor Day weekend, many of us went five days without any measurable rain. That changes Thursday, as a one-two punch of storm systems moves through the area.

Storm system number 1 is closer to the coast, and has been dumping rain on areas east of the Blue Ridge Thursday morning. The commute could very well be a wet one from Roanoke to points south and east Thursday.

By midday, most of the region sees a break. The exception to that will likely be Lynchburg and/or Southside.

Storm system number 2 swings by during the afternoon and evening, leaving us with scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder.

We dry out overnight, but winds out of the northwest will pile up some snow showers on prone spots like Snowshoe, Quinwood and western Bath/Highland Counties by Friday.

Most of us stay dry, but most of us will notice the wind Friday. That's especially going to be the case west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

By this weekend, things look dry again! We haven't had back-to-back completely dry weekends since late July and early August (07/27-07/28 and 08/04-08/05) in the Star City.

This is especially great news for anyone who plans on going to the race in Martinsville this weekend!

As opposed to last year's snowstorm, this year will be near 70 on race day under a partly cloudy sky. Make sure to grab the sunscreen, as the sun is getting "stronger" this time of year.

