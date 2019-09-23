First day of fall to be warmer than 2019's first day of summer

ROANOKE, Va. - It's the first day of Fall, but it sure isn't going to feel like it. A west/southwest wind will usher in some heat again ahead of a front that moves in Monday night.

Once that front pushes in, it encounters slightly drier air. Showers that will be pretty heavy in West Virginia will weaken or fall apart this evening as they move east.

Behind the front, humidity levels drop off a bit. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty pleasant, with morning temperatures Wednesday in the low to mid 50s.

Heat gradually builds back in later this week into the weekend, setting the stage for the beginning of October.

A large area of high pressure will camp out over the eastern U.S. through the first week of October, meaning that it will remain unseasonably warm. Unfortunately, this also means little-to-no chance of a soaking rain.

Drought conditions are expected to worsen over the next one-to-two weeks.

