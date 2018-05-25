First named storm of season forms in Atlantic

ROANOKE, Va - The cluster of storms in the Caribbean Sea has officially been named by the National Hurricane Center. Alberto, the first of 2018 season is expected to move north and strengthen through the Gulf of Mexico.

Currently a subtropical storm, Alberto does not yet have full tropical characteristics as most of the thunderstorms are not located around the center of the storm. Over the next few days, that is expected to change.

Current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center have Alberto strengthening into a 65 mph hour tropical storm by Memorial Day. It is expected to bring heavy rain to Florida, the deep south and even the Mid-Atlantic by early next week.

Thursday, the National Hurricane Center released its annual outlook for the Atlantic basin. An average to above average season is currently forecast.

