Flagstaff, Arizona breaks century-old single day snow record

ROANOKE, Va. - Flagstaff, Arizona sits at about 6,900 feet above sea level. It's no stranger to snow. However, Thursday's snow was one for the record books.

In 1915, 31" of snow was measured in one day. Thursday, February 21, 2019, Flagstaff received 35.9" of snow.

New single-day snowfall record has been set in Flagstaff, AZ. Officially, 35.9" of snow was measured at the Flagstaff Airport yesterday (Feb 21). #azwx pic.twitter.com/wc1Cvzw4JJ — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 22, 2019

That brings their talley up to 100.3" of snow for the season (September through May), which is about a foot and a half above their average snowfall in that time frame.

To put that in some local perspective, the snow Flagstaff saw Thursday is nearly double what we typically see between October and April

The last time we saw three feet of snow in one season was in 2010. It's also something that's only happened in the Star City 13 times since 1912.

There's no snow in our forecast over the next week, but there is quite a bit more rain to deal with through Sunday morning.

