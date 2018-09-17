Flash flood, severe weather threat continues Monday

ROANOKE, Va - The heavy, widespread rain from late Sunday afternoon through the overnight is winding down. Waves of heavy rain and potentially strong storms will re-develop through the course of the morning and afternoon. This could lead to more flash flooding later today, tonight.

**USE EXTREME CAUTION AS MANY ROADS ARE FLOODED OR WASHED OUT THIS MONDAY MORNING.**NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS**

3-8 inches of rain has fallen since late Sunday afternoon. More heavy rain will be possible later in the day.

A few of these storms could be severe with damaging wind and tornadoes. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero as a lot of spin is still present in the atmosphere from the leftovers of Florence. The flash flood threat will remain elevated through tonight as these storms will contain very heavy rain.

A river flood threat will take over later this afternoon and through the next few days as runoff makes its wau into area rivers.

