Flash flood threat continues; Update on river levels

ROANOKE, Va - A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 A.M FOR THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 P.M.

Scattered showers and downpours will be with us for the morning commute, but the intensity won’t be close to where it was Thursday evening.

Later in the afternoon, the potential for heavy rain returns. Rainfall rates of at least 1-2" per hour will again be possible which will lead to flash flooding Friday. NEVER drive through flooded roadways.

Widespread heavy rain comes to an end later this evening, but a few storms stay with us over the weekend.

Other than a few storms, a lot of the area will be dry. If however, those storms “pop” over areas that saw significant flooding Thursday, more flash flooding could occur. Flash flooding over the weekend will be on an extremely isolated scale, but possible.

Rivers are also rising and river flood warnings are in effect for the Dan River. Here is the latest forecast at of 6:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.