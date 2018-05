ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning.

The warning effects Roanoke, Salem and parts of Roanoke County.

At 6:20 p.m. radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area, according to NWS.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage areas and low-lying spots.

