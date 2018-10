ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency that includes Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem 8:45 p.m.

At 2:38 p.m., emergency management reported extreme flooding across the warned area as up to 6 inches of rain have already fallen in some areas with numerous swift water rescues and evacuations, according to the National Weather Service.

