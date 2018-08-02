Flash Flood Watch extended until Friday evening

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has extended the Flash Flood Watch that was previously in effect to now expire Friday evening at 8.

A 'watch' means that flooding is possible within a given time frame. A 'warning' means that flooding is happening or will happen shortly.

Through Friday morning, the highest threat for flooding is along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. As Gulf moisture continues to a stream in, a front along the mountains will lift the moist air and provide rounds of rain Thursday night into early Friday. Flooding is still possible outside of that area, given any scattered storms that hit already-saturated areas.

If flooding happens where you are, you should seek higher ground, avoid driving through the flood waters and stay weather aware. The best way you can stay weather aware is by downloading the StormTeam 10 app.

We continue to dodge scattered showers and storms Friday, with rain chances finally coming down by the weekend.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.