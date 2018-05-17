Flash Flood Watch in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday

ROANOKE, Va - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from now until 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A watch means that flooding is possible, whereas a warning means that flooding is happening or will happen momentarily.

Tropical moisture continues to move into the region, setting off more showers and thunderstorms. We will have to watch flood-prone spots (low-lying/poor drainage areas), as well as streams and creeks.

The Dan River at South Boston will eventually rise to minor flood stage this weekend. People should also watch areas like the James River near Buchanan, the Roanoke River at Randolph and the Dan River at Paces.

Be sure to download the StormTeam 10 app for the latest radar, alerts and forecast details.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.