Flood Watch issued ahead of Friday's heavy rain threat

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Watch. This goes into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Saturday. This isn't a Flash Flood Watch, as this mainly pertains to low-lying, urban areas and places near creeks, streams and rivers.

Nonetheless, heavy rain is on the way...again.

Some pockets of drizzle and light rain may start up as soon as supper time Thursday. However, rain gradually becomes more widespread overnight and into Friday morning.

The heaviest rain we see will be with a cool front that sweeps through mid-day Friday. This is when we may start to see creeks and streams rising up. Hydroplaning will also be an issue during or shortly after the morning commute.

Currently, our forecast calls for 1-3" of rain around the area, with the higher end of totals likely being along and to the south of I-81 (hence the Flood Watch).

It would take 3-3.5" of rain for widespread flash flooding to occur. That's why, with a 1-3" forecast, we're mainly concerned about low-lying spots and water ways.

Download the StormTeam 10 app for updates, as we transition back into a wet pattern to wrap up 2018.

