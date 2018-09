A look at road closures caused by weather as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (Credit: VDOT)

ROANOKE, Va. - Florence is causing road closures across the commonwealth.

The best place to stay up-to-date with the latest closures is 511virginia.org.

The Virginia Department of Transportation map offers different layers for users to see customizable views of what's happening on Virginia roads.

VDOT is constantly updating the map, so as new closures happen, they'll appear on the map.

