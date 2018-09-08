Florence to approach East Coast next week

ROANOKE, Va. - As of Saturday morning, Florence is still a tropical storm over the open Atlantic. Hurricane Hunters (airplanes that fly into tropical systems) are stationed in Bermuda and are preparing for flights into the storm.

Once these planes fly into the storm and survey it, our forecast models should show a clearer picture for the storm as it nears the East Coast next week.

As Florence moves into warmer waters, it will restrengthen into a major hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday morning. Where it goes beyond that is still somewhat in question.

The threat to the east coast, from northern Florida to Maryland, is real. Plans need to be made in advance of the storm. As the forecast data becomes more refined, we can hopefully shift our focus to one area.

The location of Florence plays a big role in our weather for this coming Thursday and Friday.

The farther southwest Florence goes, the worse off we'll be. That could mean flash flooding and perhaps severe weather. The farther east or northeast Florence goes, the better off we'll be.

We'll continue to keep a close eye on this storm and will keep you posted on air, online, on social media and on the StormTeam 10 app.

