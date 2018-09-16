Florence to bring heavy rainfall Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A flash flood watch remains in effect for parts of the Roanoke Valley, Southside and the New River Valley through Monday.

Rain from Florence will continue to work into southwest Virginia Sunday increasing the threat for flash flooding late in the day.

Sunday:

Light to moderate rainfall will continue to move east to west along and south of 460 Sunday morning.

Isolated flooding is possible early.

As Florence continues to move closer to the region, the rainfall will increase in coverage and intensity Sunday afternoon and evening.

Very heavy rainfall will result in flash flooding Sunday night and into Monday.

Monday:

Heavy rainfall is expected for the first part of the day and flooding will remain a concern.

Mudslides and road closures will be possible.

The precipitation will decrease in coverage Monday afternoon.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, the wind is expected to be gusty which could result in power outages.

Many area rivers are expected to reach major flood stage early in the week.

If you live along a river, be sure to watch out for flooding and plan accordingly.

