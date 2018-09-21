Florence's "ghost" still lurking in the Atlantic

ROANOKE, Va - One week ago, Florence was making landfall along the North Carolina coast. One week later, a piece of Florence has made its way back into the Atlantic and has a small chance to develop into something once again.

It doesn't look like much on satellite, but the weak disturbance near Bermuda orientated from Florence. Last week when it weakened and moved out to sea, a piece got caught up in the jet stream and got flung west. Another piece though got pushed back into the Atlantic.

Now, at the moment, the National Hurricane Center is only giving it a 20 percent chance to development over the next five days. At the moment, there's not any thunderstorm development around the remnant swirl, which is good news.

A few forecast models have it heading close to the Carolinas once again, but a few more take it back out to sea. It is unlikely it will develop into a tropical entity, but if it does it will get a different name since what was Florence has lost all of its tropical characteristics.

As a whole, the tropics remain active. The biggest area of concern is a new wave that has just emerged off of Africa. The NHC has given this area 60 percent chance to develop over the next five days and could approach the Lesser Antilles over the next week. This one bears watching. Kirk is the next name up if any of these entities develop.

